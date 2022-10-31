Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – President William Ruto has said top state functionaries who undermined his presidential bid before the August 9th presidential election have been humbled.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Murang’a County on Sunday, Ruto said the former officials who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime were very arrogant and very disrespectful but they deeply regret their moves after he swam against the tide and was elected Head of State.

“The last time I was here, we found police in the church. it just tells you the devil can be very arrogant,” Ruto said.

“I should ask you for your forgiveness because that government was put together by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and me. We had very arrogant, proud and stupid people in it, and that is why they even tear-gassed a church. I am very sorry because I was in that government,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s statement appeared to target then Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, whom he had bitterly blamed for the chaos where four people died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST