Saturday, October 22, 2022 – KRG’s ex-wife Linah has moved on after they broke up last year over irreconcilable differences.

Linah is now madly in love with a struggling matatu conductor from Umoja who calls himself ‘Eastlands President’ on social media.

He took to his Tik-Tok account and posted a video of Linah sleeping on his chest, probably to send a message to KRG.

Linah and KRG no longer see each other eye to eye.

In August this year, KRG announced that he was a free man after finalizing his divorce case against his ex-wife.

“I’m officially single!!!! After my divorce case was closed today. We urged our matter well n we won finally,” he wrote on Instagram.

Linah had taken KRG to court demanding monthly child support of Ksh 350,000 but she lost the case.

Below is a romantic video of her and her makanga boyfriend.

