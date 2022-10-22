Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, October 22, 2022 – KRG’s ex-wife Linah has moved on after they broke up last year over irreconcilable differences.
Linah is now madly in love with a struggling matatu conductor from Umoja who calls himself ‘Eastlands President’ on social media.
He took to his Tik-Tok account and posted a video of Linah sleeping on his chest, probably to send a message to KRG.
Linah and KRG no longer see each other eye to eye.
In August this year, KRG announced that he was a free man after finalizing his divorce case against his ex-wife.
“I’m officially single!!!! After my divorce case was closed today. We urged our matter well n we won finally,” he wrote on Instagram.
Linah had taken KRG to court demanding monthly child support of Ksh 350,000 but she lost the case.
Below is a romantic video of her and her makanga boyfriend.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
