Storekeeper

ABOUT WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

ORGANIZATIONAL CONTEXT

This position will be stationed in the WFP Nairobi Warehouse. The job holder will report to the Warehouse Management Assistant/Associate. The job holder is exposed to all phases of the warehouse operations and work with minimum supervision. S/he may provide supervision and on-the-job training to other warehouse staff.

JOB PURPOSE

To handle receipt/dispatch and verification of commodities in order to maximize quality of warehouse operations and mitigate losses, and to support the best storage management practices in compliance with WFP warehouse standards and established guidelines.

This position is short term for an initial 6 months.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Effectively receive/dispatch commodities including transhipment (truck to truck) against official approved documentation (e.g. waybills and/or delivery notes) ensuring accuracy in physical count of commodities including the quality in compliance with the established standards.

2. Prepare, verify and sign off warehouse and transport documents, and maintain confidential files and accurate warehouse transaction records to ensure immediate reporting on commodity movements in line with the corporate requirements.

3. Conduct daily warehouse closing reconciliation and accurate inventory checks supporting internal control systems in compliance with the warehouse management requirements.

4. Perform daily inspections and prepare reports on the quantity and quality of the commodities received/dispatched and handled, detect promptly and analyse reasons for stock discrepancies/damages, investigate missing quantity and prepare warehouse loss reports recommending appropriate solutions, to enable informed decision-making.

5. Implement appropriate measures to safeguard food and non-food commodities, to ensure quality control using standard preventive measures in line with WFP established procedures and authorization received from the supervisor.

6. Monitor condition of the warehouse and commodities and take appropriate actions, to support efficient warehouse space-planning and well-organized commodity storage following WFP warehouse standards.

7. Provide guidance and on-the-job training to warehouse staff to contribute to their development and high performance.

Qualifications

Education: Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in the related functional area is desirable

Language: Fluency in English and Kiswahili.

Work Experience: At least 4 years progressively responsible work experience in warehousing, logistics, supply-chain handling receipt/dispatch and verification of commodities, warehouse supervision and commodity reconciliation.

Knowledge & Skills;

Experience using logistics databases to extract routine reports.

Experience in managing warehouses with Food and Non-Food Items.

Experience in managing inventories.

Experience in processing invoices.

How to Apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process.

The World Food Programme DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

WFP embraces diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to building a team that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in all ways.

All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications and merit.

Applicants profile MUST match the C.V attached. Any discrepancies between the C.V and the profile will lead to automatic disqualification.

The deadline for application is 12 October 2022.

WFP has zero tolerance for discrimination and does not discriminate on the basis of HIV/AIDS status.