Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto against taking populist actions that are punctuated with showbiz while running his government.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Ngunyi asked Ruto to take time and study why his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had taken certain actions and programs rather than being quick to dismiss them.

He warned that if the President will not be keen on protecting the poor, he will occasion a crisis that will make low-income earners suffer.

The analyst faulted the president for scrapping Kazi Mtaani and the subsidies program, saying the move could be disastrous in the end.

“Dear Ruto: Take time to study why Uhuru introduced subsidies on Unga and fuel. And why he used Kaazi Mtaani to protect the poor. Populism and showbiz will hurt you. Uhuru and the elite are not your enemies. The People will become your Enemy. Advice from a friend,” he said.

While launching the housing project in Kibra yesterday, Ruto abolished Kazi Mtaani programme, which was started by Uhuru, saying the programme is outdated.

He urged the hustlers who were eking a living from the defunct Kazi Mtaani to now join construction instead of collecting garbage.

On Subsidies, the President had ruled out the possibility of re-introducing them.

He said the subsidy programme is not a solution to the economic crisis facing the nation.

Ruto said channeling resources towards subsidising production is the best alternative to reducing the cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.