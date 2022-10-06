Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for lying on TV that the national carrier was under State capture.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Gachagua had alleged that KQ was making losses because it had been captured by the previous regime.

According to Gachagua, KQ’s loss-making streak was due to bad contracts it entered into which he said were benefiting a few individuals in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

“We have had discussions with Kenya Airways and they have the highest fares on the continent and their planes are always full but they make losses.”

“We are trying to deal with that State capture so that we can bring down the cost of the operations of the airline so that they can make profits,” Gachagua said.

However, in response, KQ Chairman Michael Joseph termed Gachagua’s remarks as “misleading.”

In a statement, the former Safaricom CEO refuted claims that the national carrier was under State capture, saying that all the contracts made by KQ were not meant to benefit any individual in Uhuru’s administration, indirectly telling Gachagua to stick to what he knows.

According to him, KQ entered into lease agreements with international companies whose end result was to benefit the airline.

“Kenya Airways would like to clarify and correct comments that have recently appeared in the media regarding its aircraft leasing arrangements.”

“Leasing contracts for airlines are purely commercial business arrangements entered into by airlines and lessors worldwide. Lessors contracted to KQ or leasing of aircraft and engines are all renowned international companies that manage hundreds of aircraft leased to different international airlines across the world,” Michael Joseph said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.