Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Khloe Kardashian has slammed Kanye West for dragging her family once again.

Kanye West has received heat for the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt he and his models showcased at his fashion show on Monday October 2.

Model Gigi Hadid joined to call him out. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also wrote an opinion piece expressing her reservations about Kanye’s T-shirt and the rapper mocked her on Instagram.

Following the criticisms he received, Kanye took to Instagram to ask where all his critics were when the Kardashians didn’t let him see his kids. He added that it was only Candace Owens who spoke up at the time.

Cardace Owens also replied to Kanye’s post and asked the critics where they were when Pete Davidson tattooed the names of Kanye’s kids on his body.

Khloe Kardashian then stepped into Kanye’s comment section and told him to stop dragging the Kardashians whenever he wants to deflect.

“Stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Khloe warned Kanye.

She added that he knows exactly where his kids are at all times and he should allow his kids to be raised in peace.

Khloé’s call out comes just days after she and Kylie Jenner supported Kanye at his Balenciaga show in Paris.

