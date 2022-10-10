Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Raheemah Mahmud has defended a bride against trolls who were mocking her for marrying an older man.

Videos from the wedding of the bride, Hafsah and her husband were posted by an Arewa social media account few days ago.

The posts erupted with mixed reaction. While some people hailed the couple, others mocked their age gap.

“Side effect of marrying a “woman-child”. Na you go just dey collect anything and everything wey your eye see. Age doesn’t determine your behavior, your state of mind does. This is sadly needless, un Islamic and distasteful,” one Mayatesh wrote.

“I thought he was her dad” one Mariam wrote.

“Nobody should come near my dad” one Marsad warned.

Another person wrote: “Granpa with no shame is all I see”

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, October 8, 2022, Raheemah advised people to stop judging others without knowing them.

She also hinted at knowing the bride’s ‘story”

“If only I could tell the story of this bride, the happiness you see in this video isn’t a mere one, these friends know what’s up but her story isn’t mine to tell.. Hafsah mu dai Yan Gyallesu are so Happy for you, May this man treat you absolutely right, May his home be yours in peace, love and understanding, amin. I wish people would stop judging others without even knowing them in and out but thank God man isn’t God.” she wrote.

