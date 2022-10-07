Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Government has warned state agencies to cease contradicting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in public, saying it is bad manners.

According to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who is an ally of Ruto, it is wrong for the agencies to correct Gachagua in public because he is their boss.

The Senator cited a statement by Kenya Airways (KQ) on Wednesday, where the airline said it is not under ‘state capture’ as stated by the Deputy President.

Cherargei agreed with DP Gachagua’s argument, saying there is a leadership problem in the institution.

“Kenya kwanza manifesto of revamping KQ highlighted leadership problems & high operational costs the govt should do an institutional audit of KQ without Chair Michael Joseph & his team, DP Gachagua was right state capture is real,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Nandi legislator also referred to a case where the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) dismissed DP Gachagua’s claim that the country lacks enough foreign exchange reserves.

“State agencies stop correcting DP in public! It is bad manners & insubordination towards the presidency. From the Central Bank of Kenya, Director of Criminal Investigation to now KQ,” Cherargei added.

In both cases, the institutions released statements correcting the Deputy President after an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday.

Gachagua had claimed that KQ is under State capture that’s why it is making abnormal losses.

But in a statement, the airline’s Chairman Michael Joseph dismissed Gachagua’s wild claims.

On CBK DP Gachagua’s said that they lacked enough foreign exchange reserves to import oil. But CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge would later issue a statement, dismissing the remarks by the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.