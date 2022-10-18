Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – State House is reportedly in panic mode after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent a disturbing message to those celebrating the controversial victory of President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at the funeral of Otieno Ajuma, Raila vowed to expose how Ruto was rigged into victory at his expense.

He assured his supporters that a lot is happening, and that very soon, everything will come to light.

This comes even as Raila has sustained attacks on the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC, accusing the electoral body of stealing his victory in favor of Ruto and Gachagua.

According to Raila, the country will be shocked by the truth about Ruto’s controversial victory and the cover-up by the Kenya Kwanza government.

He urged his supporters not to lose faith because very soon he will claim his lost victory.

“I want to urge Kenyans not to give up or lose hope in the light of the botched election, we will claim our victory,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.