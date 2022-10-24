Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government are reportedly in panic.

This is after it emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga plans to form an alternative government that will make their lives a living hell.

This was revealed by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking in Homa Bay County over the weekend, Kalonzo announced Azimio plans to form its shadow cabinet that will put Ruto’s administration on toes to ensure proper utilization of public resources when Raila returns from India.

According to Kalonzo, it is through the shadow cabinet that the coalition will put Ruto’s government to task effectively.

The Wiper party leader was speaking at the burial ceremony of the late Stanley Aluma Omollo, the father of Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

Musyoka said the shadow cabinet will have all requisite ministries that will check the government across all its departments, adding that the team will also have a budget to facilitate its operations in discharging their duties without financial constraints.

He maintained that Ruto’s government should be put on toes to enable it deliver services effectively to Kenyans.

The burial ceremony was attended by among other leaders ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, Peter Masara (Suna West), Oburu Oginga (Siaya Senator), Eddy Oketch (Migori Senor), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu Senator), Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.