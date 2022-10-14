Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – The successive collapse of corruption cases against President William Ruto’s allies has got the country worried.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio are now accusing the executive of having a hand in the matter.

According to Raila, Ruto is threatening and blackmailing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to drop the cases and has no intention of fighting corruption.

However, according to State House honcho Dennis Itumbi, nothing could be further from the truth.

He noted that the cases are collapsing because they have no legal standing in the court of law. He said the cases were politically instigated and it was time to do away with them.

“We had a DCI who was obsessed with kifua, madharau and nonsense on steroids and high heels. It was just a matter of time. The political stupidity had only one face, to collapse. We said then, the hubris by the DCI boss would collapse because the shelf life of lies is the truth,” Itumbi stated.

