Saturday, October 1, 2022 – President William Ruto is slowly learning his lessons after taking over the reigns of power from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He is finding out firsthand just how difficult it is to lead the country as President.

In his inaugural speech as President, Ruto issued an Executive order for the port operations to be reverted back to the Port of Mombasa from dry port in Naivasha.

However, cartels have since defied his orders.

In a statement yesterday, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) raised the alarm over power brokers who have defied President Ruto’s directive to divert all cargo operations to the port of Mombasa.

KTA cited a South Sudanese cargo that was still being ferried to Nairobi Freight Terminal (NFT) rather than transported to Mombasa for clearance.

“It should be noted that the South Sudan Parliament, the business community, and the South Sudan government disowned earlier orders that had been issued by people acting outside their mandate in both governments purporting to have authorized forced use of SGR for South Sudan cargo in Transit,” the notice read in part dated Friday, September 30.

In addition, KTA insisted that the order was all-inclusive and that no communication indicated otherwise.

“The Presidential directive and the subsequent communication to the shipping lines by the acting Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director was very clear and there were no exceptions,” read part of the notice.

KTA called upon the President to investigate the number of containers being transferred to Nairobi Freight Terminals.

“Cartels that had captured the state in the previous administration are flagrantly disregarding the presidential directive,” read part of the notice.

Additionally, Ruto was urged to hold all individuals involved in the illegal operations to account.

“It should be made clear to them that state capture is no longer acceptable and that they should operate in a free market environment like all other companies and individuals,” KTA added.

However, the association noted that the directive was implemented by all Kenya-bound cargo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.