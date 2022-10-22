Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after storming out of Old Trafford shortly following his refusal to come to be brought on against Tottenham on Wednesday, October 19.

The Portuguese was named on the bench for Manchester United’s clash against Tottenham, which his team went ahead to beat Antonio Conte’s side 2-0.

Few minutes before the game could end, Ronaldo was seen marching down the touchline and into the tunnel. The Portuguese also left the stadium in anger.

Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo explained that ‘sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us’ as he apologise for his display.

‘I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football,

He added: ‘I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. d respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.’

‘Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

‘Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.’

His apology came after United released a statement on Thursday revealing Ronaldo had been banished from their squad for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon while it is believed he will be training away from the senior squad for the time being.