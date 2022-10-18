Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Blessing Robert has advised women who are trying to prove they are ‘wife material’, to go back to the drawing table as cooking and doing laundry for men doesn’t work anymore.

“Dear Wife material, stop trying to prove nonsense. Cooking for a man and washing his clothes will not make him marry you. These days men have greater needs than food and laundry. Meanwhile, some have discovered that we hide our bad characters with those tricks. Doing wify duties as a girlfriend is not a guarantee. Stop proving nonsense ! Lets re-strategize”