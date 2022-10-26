Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Popular gospel singer Mary Lincoln is on the spot after famous Facebook Whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga leaked her nudes.

Martha revealed that Mary Lincoln was entertaining a man through a video call while naked in the bathroom.

She wanted the man to pay for her rent since her husband is currently broke after being fired from Kameme FM.

The blogger posted screenshots from the nude video call.

Mary Lincoln is not strange to controversies.

It is alleged that she uses her beauty to prey on rich men and politicians.

There were even rumours that she was once warming the bed of Former Cabinet Minister Mwangi Kiunjuiri.

Below are screengrabs from the nude video call.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.