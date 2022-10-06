Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, will now head to Kamiti Maximum Prison after the High Court dismissed his appeal, saying he was properly convicted and the 67 years he was required to serve in jail are not excessive.

Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu were jailed for 67 years each but were granted the option of paying fines over Sh1 billion each after they were found guilty of fraudulently receiving money from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for maize, which was never supplied.

Mr. Waluke and Ms. Wakhungu had appealed, saying the payments made arose from arbitration and not a procurement award.

But in her ruling on Thursday, Justice Esther Maina dismissed their appeal, saying the prosecution proved the charges against the duo for fraudulently acquiring Sh313 million from a government agency decades ago.

After carefully considering the evidence adduced and the submissions made, this court comes to the conclusion that the appeals have no merit,” the judge said.

The judge said the two partners have to pay the hefty fines or serve the sentences imposed by chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST