Monday, 17 October 2022 – R&B singer Joyce Sims has died aged 63.

Her death was announced on social media by CJ Carlos, who worked at Chelsea Football Club.

Carlos said Joyce passed away yesterday, October 15.

Joyce Sims shot to fame in 1987 when her single Come Into My Life reached the top 10 in the US and the UK.

Her first hit, All and All, made it to number six in the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart.

She went onto release several more tracks in the following years, such as Lifetime Love, Walk Away and Looking For a Love.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Angie Stone are among the stars who have sampled her work.

Sims, from Rochester in New York, had been touring in England this summer and had been due to release an album this year.