Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – R&B singer, John Legend has revealed that he was not the best boyfriend to his now-wife Chrissy Teigen during the early days of their relationship.

Reflecting on their romance, after their first meeting when she was cast as his love interest in his music video for Stereo in 2006, the Grammy winner, 46, admitted that being in a monogamous relationship was the last thing on his mind at the time.

‘I think I was more selfish then,’ he explained. ‘I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship.’

Legend continued: ‘Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.’

As their romance blossomed, the father-of-two said he realized he had to devote himself completely to Teigen or risk losing her.

‘When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation. You just grow, and you mature,’ he said.

The Voice judge added: ‘Part of it is it’s just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be.’

The Oscar winner also noted that when they ‘first met’ they ‘we were very attracted to each other’ and had great ‘chemistry.’

‘But that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship,’ he explained. ‘And love when it is able to stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that. We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger.’

The couple is currently expecting their third child, following the births of their daughter Luna, six, and Miles Theodore, four.