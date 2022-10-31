Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Jamelia has welcomed her fourth daughter after undergoing a ‘scary and incredibly traumatic’ emergency caesarean section.

The British singer and songwriter, 41, welcomed the child, her second with her husband, who she married in 2017 but has never revealed his identity. She has two daughters, Teja, 21, and Tiani, 17, from previous relationships.

She called having her four daughters ‘the most incredible gift’ that allowed her ‘to learn at different stages of my life.’

The singer told HELLO! magazine that she needed an emergency emergency Caesarean at 36 weeks after her waters had broken four weeks earlier.

She explained: ‘It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on.’

On the procedure, she revealed: ‘I found it incredibly traumatic. And then you’re recovering from major surgery while looking after a newborn.’

The Songwriter and television presenter gave birth to her first daughter Teja in 2001 with her ex-partner Terry Wallen. She later married Darren Byfield with whom she welcomed Tiani in 2005 before the couple divorced in 2009.

It was revealed that Jamelia had welcomed a third child, daughter True, in 2017 but the father’s identity has remained a mystery.

Jamelia shared her pregnancy news in August with a sweet snap showing off her blossoming baby bump as she posed with her three daughters.

She wrote in the caption of her pregnancy announcement: ‘Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol…but I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).

‘The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).

‘Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed!’