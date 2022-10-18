Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A Haitian singer, Michael Benjamin popularly known as Mikaben, has died at the age of 41 after collapsing on stage.

Mikaben was reportedly performing onstage in Paris with the Haitian konpa band CaRiMi when he reportedly collapsed. A video footage from the concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly collapses to the ground.

The incident unfolded live on Twitter, with Frantz Duval, editor of a Haitian newspaper, first alerting fans that something was wrong. Singer Mickael Guirand, then told fans to clear out.

“End of the concert. We must evacuate the room,” Guirand said. “It’s very complicated. We need prayers.”

The venue was cleared while he was being tended to, with reports indicating that he was given CPR.

Mikaben was a respected singer, composer, guitarist, and producer whose hit “Ayti Se” touched millions in the aftermath of Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake. He was born in Port-au-Prince and began writing at age 15.

Mikaben released multiple albums, formed the group Krezi Mizik, and also worked as a producer.

He was married to Vanessa Fanfan, and the couple had a daughter and another child on the way. Mikaben also had a son from a previous relationship.