Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Superstar singer, Davido has confirmed that he and Chioma are getting married in 2023.

The singer disclosed this after flamboyant UK-based Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, who gifted Chioma a Birkin bag, hailed her as “our wife, our real wife”.

Adding to Pastor Tobi’s comment, Davido said “100 percent, going down, 2023”.

