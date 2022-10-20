Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Billie Eilish has confirmed her new romance with musician Jesse Rutherford during a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, October 18.

The American singer, 20, shared a kiss with Rutherford after their dinner date at Studio City restaurant La Mirch as they pack on the PDA.

In other photos, Elish, 20, was seen sharing an intimate moment with the 31-year-old singer – who performed with rock band The Neighbourhood as they made their way onto the street.

This was the couple’s second date night in two days after the duo cozied up to one another in a red leather booth while tucking into pasta on Tuesday.

Billie kicked off their romance rumors with the alt-rock singer last week when they were seen apparently holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.