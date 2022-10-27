Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Adele has revealed she is taking a break from music after her Las Vegas residency to purse a degree in English Literature.

The singer – who released the music video for her new song I Drink Wine on Wednesday – October 26, said she wishes she had gone to university after leaving high school.

Speaking in a fan Q&A in Los Angeles seen by The Sun, Adele, 34, said she will complete an online course in order to get the degree.

She said: ‘After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.

‘I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.

‘I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency will begin in November after she previously postponed the shows at the last minute in January.