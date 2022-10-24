Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church, has said that when he married his beautiful wife, Mercy Murugi, some bishops were against it since she was way too young.

Mercy had just left University when she got married to Ng’ang’a.

Speaking in Mombasa where he has been holding a revival service for a week now, the 70-year-old preacher said he ignored the criticism from his fellow bishops and married Mercy.

Ng’ang’a pointed at some women who were seated in the congregation listening to him and called them ‘old cows’.

He went ahead to brag that there is no way he could have married an ‘old cow’ after his first wife died.

“The wife is yours. When I got married to my wife, men of God criticized me saying she was very young. Even if she is young, she is mine. Siwezi oa ng’ombe mzee kama hizi. I can’t get married to old women like these ones here,” he said.

He said he married a young woman since he considered someone with who he will enjoy life in his old age.

“If I took an old woman like these here and we start using pressure medicine, who will remind the other? The weather in Nairobi is also very cold. We might end up dying in the house while looking for warmth using a jiko,” he said.

Ng’anga further said that people should not get pressured on who to marry.

“Call yourself into a meeting and think about what you want. There are things that are God’s but a wife is yours. Call her sweetheart and other good names,” he added.

Watch the video.

