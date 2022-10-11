Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Shop/ Store Manager

A Store Manager, or Shop Manager, is responsible for the overall daily operations of the shop, ensuring efficiency and profitability. Other main responsibilities are facilitating customer service and meeting sales and financial goals.

Duties and responsibilities

Managing and overseeing shop operations, developing a routine for opening and closing, ensuring efficient functioning of the shop, managing the sales floor and providing maximum profitability

Controlling inventory to ensure sufficient stock, daily and weekly counts are conducted

Enforcing exceptional customer service, setting criteria for staff, establishing security and safety measures

Requirements

At least 2-3 years’ experience managing a shop in the retail

Computer software experience

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke