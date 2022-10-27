Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wananchi Group
Job Title: Shop Customer Service Representative
Department: Customer Experience
Location: Nairobi
Employment Status / Type: Permanent
Position Reporting to: Team Leader – Shops
Manages Others: No
Job Purpose / Summary: Shop CSR is responsible in providing professional and focused customer service both internally and externally.
Reporting to the Shops Team Leader, the shop CSR will be responsible for:
Customer Support:
- Customer visits shop with query/complaint, CSR attends to the customer, should solve the issue within 5min and log it in the CRM and Wincable
- If issue is solved, the CSR ensures that customer is satisfied and asks customer to give feedback through available mechanisms.
- If issue can’t be resolved at the Retails Shop, it is escalated by the CSR to the Team Leader within 10 min of receipt through call or email
- The CSR gives a customer a response time and promises to get in touch through call.
- The CSR checks in the emails after every 15 min to follow-up on escalated issues.
- If escalated issue has not been attended to in an hour time, the executive contacts the Retails Shop Manager for support or guidance.
- Handle customer payments as per business rules including SOPs.
Promoting Zuku Brand:
- Shop to be branded with the Zuku logo and colors
- Posters in the Centres to be timely and as directed by Zuku marketing department.
- Brochures must be clearly and neatly displayed.
- The shop should be clean and well-arranged at all times.
Service Quality:
- Customer welcomed with a warm smile and assisted within 3 min of entering the Retail Shop.
- A standard greeting i.e. Good morning/afternoon should be used when welcoming customers.
- Get full understanding of customer’s enquiry.
- Customer queries/issues to be recorded in the CRM
- Educate customers on products and self-help solutions, like Zuku ussd*502# and ZukuBot
- Always ensuring customer satisfaction by adequately answering or resolving all queries.
- Dedicated customer follow-up to ensure issue closure and customer is satisfied with the solution
- Sessions with customers should not be interrupted unless unavoidable and with customer concurrence
- Any unresolved customer queries should be escalated immediately and customer updated on progress frequently- via Call using VOIP phones in the office or support email.
- Cashiers/CS to work as one unit, alternating as per schedules.
Floor Management:
- The queues should be well managed to create orderliness and avoid crowding
- Customers should be clearly directed/guided on what to do or where to queue/sit.
- Customers should not be left unattended to in the shop at any time even for a minute..
Stock Management:
- Equipment should be ordered through an internal order prepared by Retail Shop Duty incharge and emailed to Retail Shop Team leader for verification & signature. A reconciliation of the previous stock should be done and sent to the Team leader for onward approvals and processing. Asset Management
- Quarter inventory of assets is to be done for all Retail Shops.
- In cases of any missing items, the issue is reported to the Manager in Charge immediately.
Key Roles:
- Using effective communication skills
- Resolving all complaints, concerns and issues in a timely and diplomatic manner
- Conduct activities in a professional manner
- Demonstrating knowledge of Wananchi DTH, Fiber & WBS expectations, e.g. internal standards or service level agreements
- Setting priorities to ensure continual satisfaction
- Delegate appropriate tasks in an effective manner
- Demonstrate knowledge of impact of providing professional service to the public
- Understanding the importance and impact of first visit resolution (FVR) Monitor Performance
- Communicating feedback on a daily level as a positive improvement issue not personal issue
- Providing feedback to immediate manager on individual team members, working with manager on performance improvement of individuals and the team as a whole
- Ensuring complaints/concerns are resolved or escalated in a timely manner
- Using Wananchi tools to manage data and to allow for analysis Oversee operations
- Managing shop volumes, e.g. peak times
- Work with immediate Team Leader is or on team rosters
- Being resourceful in finding information considering industry trends and historical data
- Providing timely notifications to management of negative trends, urgency of issue, or extent of required follow up
- Determining when a problem requires action from higher level of authority
- Participate in regular team meetings
Key Performance Indicators:
Achieve Shops SLA’s
- FVR-Resolve up to 95% of customer issues while interacting with them
- Cheque and cash banking reconciliation with adherence to finance requirements. Accuracy in receipting to reduce VOID
- 100% Paying (customers served), on next due date.
- 90% Conversion rate of NPD/churn callers.
- 0% Downgrades per calls/customers served.
- 100% Schedule Adherence
- Minimum of 95% on QA score for the Month
Qualifications
- Minimum of bachelor degree or diploma
- 2 years’ experience in a customer service environment and sales. A technical environment is an advantage
- Excellent organization and time management skill
- Strong analytic skills and comfort in PC based reporting systems and processes
- Ability to maintain productivity under pressure and to multitask effectively
- Punctual, regular, and consistent attendance
- Tact, diplomacy and sensitivity
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications including a detailed CV and day time telephone contact to recruit@ke.wananchi.com on or before 3rd November 2022.
The subject line should read CSR-Shops,Mombasa.
Wananchi Group is an equal opportunity employer and will offer competitive remuneration and benefits to the right candidate.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Note: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>