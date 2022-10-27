Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Wananchi Group

Job Title: Shop Customer Service Representative

Department: Customer Experience

Location: Nairobi

Employment Status / Type: Permanent

Position Reporting to: Team Leader – Shops

Manages Others: No

Job Purpose / Summary: Shop CSR is responsible in providing professional and focused customer service both internally and externally.

Reporting to the Shops Team Leader, the shop CSR will be responsible for:

Customer Support:

  • Customer visits shop with query/complaint, CSR attends to the customer, should solve the issue within 5min and log it in the CRM and Wincable
  • If issue is solved, the CSR ensures that customer is satisfied and asks customer to give feedback through available mechanisms.
  • If issue can’t be resolved at the Retails Shop, it is escalated by the CSR to the Team Leader within 10 min of receipt through call or email
  • The CSR gives a customer a response time and promises to get in touch through call.
  • The CSR checks in the emails after every 15 min to follow-up on escalated issues.
  • If escalated issue has not been attended to in an hour time, the executive contacts the Retails Shop Manager for support or guidance.
  • Handle customer payments as per business rules including SOPs.

Promoting Zuku Brand:

  • Shop to be branded with the Zuku logo and colors
  • Posters in the Centres to be timely and as directed by Zuku marketing department.
  • Brochures must be clearly and neatly displayed.
  • The shop should be clean and well-arranged at all times.

Service Quality:

  • Customer welcomed with a warm smile and assisted within 3 min of entering the Retail Shop.
  • A standard greeting i.e. Good morning/afternoon should be used when welcoming customers.
  • Get full understanding of customer’s enquiry.
  • Customer queries/issues to be recorded in the CRM
  • Educate customers on products and self-help solutions, like Zuku ussd*502# and ZukuBot
  • Always ensuring customer satisfaction by adequately answering or resolving all queries.
  • Dedicated customer follow-up to ensure issue closure and customer is satisfied with the solution
  • Sessions with customers should not be interrupted unless unavoidable and with customer concurrence
  • Any unresolved customer queries should be escalated immediately and customer updated on progress frequently- via Call using VOIP phones in the office or support email.
  • Cashiers/CS to work as one unit, alternating as per schedules.

Floor Management:

  • The queues should be well managed to create orderliness and avoid crowding
  • Customers should be clearly directed/guided on what to do or where to queue/sit.
  • Customers should not be left unattended to in the shop at any time even for a minute..

Stock Management:

  • Equipment should be ordered through an internal order prepared by Retail Shop Duty incharge and emailed to Retail Shop Team leader for verification & signature. A reconciliation of the previous stock should be done and sent to the Team leader for onward approvals and processing. Asset Management
  • Quarter inventory of assets is to be done for all Retail Shops.
  • In cases of any missing items, the issue is reported to the Manager in Charge immediately.

Key Roles:

  • Using effective communication skills
  • Resolving all complaints, concerns and issues in a timely and diplomatic manner
  • Conduct activities in a professional manner
  • Demonstrating knowledge of Wananchi DTH, Fiber & WBS expectations, e.g. internal standards or service level agreements
  • Setting priorities to ensure continual satisfaction
  • Delegate appropriate tasks in an effective manner
  • Demonstrate knowledge of impact of providing professional service to the public
  • Understanding the importance and impact of first visit resolution (FVR) Monitor Performance
  • Communicating feedback on a daily level as a positive improvement issue not personal issue
  • Providing feedback to immediate manager on individual team members, working with manager on performance improvement of individuals and the team as a whole
  • Ensuring complaints/concerns are resolved or escalated in a timely manner
  • Using Wananchi tools to manage data and to allow for analysis Oversee operations
  • Managing shop volumes, e.g. peak times
  • Work with immediate Team Leader is or on team rosters
  • Being resourceful in finding information considering industry trends and historical data
  • Providing timely notifications to management of negative trends, urgency of issue, or extent of required follow up
  • Determining when a problem requires action from higher level of authority
  • Participate in regular team meetings

Key Performance Indicators:

Achieve Shops SLA’s

  • FVR-Resolve up to 95% of customer issues while interacting with them
  • Cheque and cash banking reconciliation with adherence to finance requirements. Accuracy in receipting to reduce VOID
  • 100% Paying (customers served), on next due date.
  • 90% Conversion rate of NPD/churn callers.
  • 0% Downgrades per calls/customers served.
  • 100% Schedule Adherence
  • Minimum of 95% on QA score for the Month

Qualifications

  • Minimum of bachelor degree or diploma
  • 2 years’ experience in a customer service environment and sales. A technical environment is an advantage
  • Excellent organization and time management skill
  • Strong analytic skills and comfort in PC based reporting systems and processes
  • Ability to maintain productivity under pressure and to multitask effectively
  • Punctual, regular, and consistent attendance
  • Tact, diplomacy and sensitivity

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications including a detailed CV and day time telephone contact to recruit@ke.wananchi.com on or before 3rd November 2022.

The subject line should read CSR-Shops,Mombasa.

Wananchi Group is an equal opportunity employer and will offer competitive remuneration and benefits to the right candidate.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Note: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

