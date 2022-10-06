Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Retail Shop Attendant
Reports to: Shop Manager
Industry: Retail
Location: Westlands, Nairobi
NET Salary: KES 25,000
Job Brief: Our client deals with embroidery retail seeking to hire a customer-focused shop attendant who will be responsible for greeting customers and managing cash registers while also helping them find anything within the store that they need.
Key Roles & Responsibilities;
- Recommend and display items that match customer needs
- Welcome and greet customers
- Ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service
- Maintaining outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards
- Assist with the sales process by maintaining a fully stocked store
- Identify customers’ needs and recommend suitable items that best satisfy their needs.
- Restocking depleted or low shop items and ensuring that the sales floor is organized according to established guild lines.
- Ascertain customers’ needs and wants
- Manage point-of-sale processes
- Actively get involved in the receiving and arranging of new shipments
- Keep up to date with product information.
- Maintaining an in-depth knowledge of store items to provide advice and recommendations as needed.
- Addressing and resolving customers complaints in a professional manner.
Required Skills & Qualifications;
- Diploma in sales, customer service, or related field.
- 1-2 years of experience in retail shop attending.
- Must possess outstanding communication skills
- Proven working experience in retail sales
- Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices
- Proficiency in English
- Track record of over-achieving sales quota
- Solid communication and interpersonal skills
- Customer service focus
- Friendly, helpful, confident and engaging personality
- Basic administration skills
How to Apply
Apply directly through our careers page.
In case you experiencing difficulties apply through the option above, please
Email your cv to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke
N.B If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert in the email subject line, Retail Shop Attendant for consideration latest Tuesday 12th October 2022.
