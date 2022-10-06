Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Retail Shop Attendant

Reports to: Shop Manager

Industry: Retail

Location: Westlands, Nairobi

NET Salary: KES 25,000

Job Brief: Our client deals with embroidery retail seeking to hire a customer-focused shop attendant who will be responsible for greeting customers and managing cash registers while also helping them find anything within the store that they need.

Key Roles & Responsibilities;

Recommend and display items that match customer needs

Welcome and greet customers

Ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service

Maintaining outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards

Assist with the sales process by maintaining a fully stocked store

Identify customers’ needs and recommend suitable items that best satisfy their needs.

Restocking depleted or low shop items and ensuring that the sales floor is organized according to established guild lines.

Ascertain customers’ needs and wants

Manage point-of-sale processes

Actively get involved in the receiving and arranging of new shipments

Keep up to date with product information.

Maintaining an in-depth knowledge of store items to provide advice and recommendations as needed.

Addressing and resolving customers complaints in a professional manner.

Required Skills & Qualifications;

Diploma in sales, customer service, or related field.

1-2 years of experience in retail shop attending.

Must possess outstanding communication skills

Proven working experience in retail sales

Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices

Proficiency in English

Track record of over-achieving sales quota

Solid communication and interpersonal skills

Customer service focus

Friendly, helpful, confident and engaging personality

Basic administration skills

How to Apply





Apply directly through our careers page.

In case you experiencing difficulties apply through the option above, please

Email your cv to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke

N.B If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert in the email subject line, Retail Shop Attendant for consideration latest Tuesday 12th October 2022.