Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – President William Ruto’s ambitious fertilizer subsidy programme has been rocked by a huge scandal.

This is after it emerged the subsided fertilizer is only being given to those who voted for Ruto at the expense of other Kenyans, especially those who voted for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

The issue emanated from Nandi County where officials were distributing fertilizer to UDA supporters only and leaving out others.

According to Rose Khasiala, who hails from Nandi but supported Raila Odinga in the August 9th General Election, fertilizer in the county was being distributed on a discriminatory basis.

He noted that while Ruto’s supporters are being given more fertilizer than they need, those who supported Raila are being taunted to wait for Baba’s fertilizer.

“My cry out is from Nandi County. The subsidized fertilizer inadistributiwa discriminatively. Some Wards with the majority of other tribes, If you know Nandi you know the tribes I am talking about, have not been given fertilizer on the assumption that they voted for opponents,” Khasiala cried.

In September, Ruto released Sh3.5 billion to go towards the fertilizer subsidy programme.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.