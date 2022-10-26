Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Four months ago, plus-size detective Jane Mugo flaunted her engagement ring and announced that she was officially taken by a man identified as Boaz Romano.

She claimed that her new lover was a KDF soldier and that they met while on duty as they are both in the security industry.

She further claimed that she was captivated by his discipline and care.

However, it is now emerging that Boaz is not a KDF soldier.

Jane revealed that she investigated and found out that he is a teacher.

She announced their break up on her Facebook page and vowed to return the engagement ring and the gifts that he had given her.

She claimed that he has been cheating on her with different women and promising them marriages.

Jane had planned to wed Boaz in December.

She that she is currently single and not looking for love.

“I am confirming I am single, happy, and not searching. I am returning the ring and all the gifts to the sender. It is not worth fighting for,” she wrote.

