Monday, October 24, 2022 – Celebrity cop Mary Wanunu is counting losses after her house help stole a huge sum of money from her house and disappeared.

The pretty cop took to her Facebook page and informed her fans that she won’t go live as earlier promised over the incident.

She has already reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The police officer withdrew the money from the bank on Saturday to finance a capital-intensive project that she is planning to undertake.

She further revealed that she employed the rogue house help two weeks ago, not knowing that she was a thief on a mission.

“Unfortunately I’ll not do the live today, an incident happened. I’m already at the DCI office. Someone stole money from my house. Sorry for the inconvenience,’’ she wrote.

“Apparently, I withdrew some huge money for my upcoming project but my two weeks old house manager took it all an hour ago,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.