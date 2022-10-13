Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Detectives have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher at a school in Migori County.

The 32-year-old teacher was found dead inside the latrine on Tuesday evening by students who had gone to clean it.

Suna East Sub-county police commander, Esau Ochokorodi, confirmed the incident and pointed out that the body of the deceased was leaning against the latrine’s wall.

The deceased had earlier in the morning been spotted heading to the lavatory but wasn’t seen again since.

Police are yet to establish the cause of his death and the body is preserved at Migori referral hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

