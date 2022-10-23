Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Rogue officials at the Lands Ministry were caught red-handed trying to cover up their mess at the Ministry.

This is after they were secretly recorded in a video while moving mass files at Ardhi House in Nairobi, something that has left Kenyans talking.

The officials were captured packing the files in a lorry at the Lands headquarters.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei was among the first to raise concerns.

Shollei, who also serves as Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, urged relevant officials to launch investigations into the matter.

In addition, she questioned the intention of the ministry to conduct the exercise on a weekend when government offices were closed.

“Irregular and anomalous activities at Ardhi House today are of grave concern.”

“Movement of official documents in trucks by unknown persons, on the weekend, when the office is usually closed, should be investigated,” Shollei stated.

Other Kenyans also raised concerns with the exercise, wondering why files were moved without notice.

“Massive Operation at Ardhi House ongoing, files confiscated,” a tweep stated.

“In my opinion, the transition has not been managed professionally at the ministries with Cabinet Secretary and Permanent Secretary still in office long after their terms ended…they were given a golden window to sanitize their office and conceal all their fraudulent activities,” another comment read.

The Ministry of Lands was yet to issue a statement by the time of publishing.

This comes even as President William Ruto nominated Zachariah Njeru to replace outgoing CS Faridah Karoney at the Lands Ministry.

Njeru was vetted by the National Assembly Committee on Appointment on Wednesday, October 19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.