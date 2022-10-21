Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election, Martha Karua, has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto played a big role in the unceremonious deportation of firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna to Canada.

During an interview with BBC, Karua challenged Ruto to apologise to Miguna Miguna following his return from exile, saying it is the Jubilee Government which he served as Deputy President that deported the lawyer.

According to her, Ruto needed to own up for the role he played in the lawyer’s chaotic deportation in 2018.

She reckoned that Ruto can’t completely exonerate himself from Miguna’s tribulations and that he should have issued a public apology to the lawyer during his Mashujaa Day address.

“What happened was a great mistake and atrocity by the government of Kenya of which the current president was a happy Deputy (president).

“It is an action that he cannot dissociate himself with. In fact, today, I would expect that he would have apologised to Miguna on his behalf and on behalf of the president who has just retired,” Karua noted.

Miguna touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 0600 hours yesterday after being in exile for more than four years.

Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 for illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President and his efforts to return were thwarted by then President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government which Ruto served in as Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.