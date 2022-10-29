Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Residents of Lari in Kiambu County woke up to shocking news on Saturday morning after a 56-year-old man slashed his wife to death and also harmed his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

According to a police report, the killer man identified as Benson Wanjohi killed his wife Alice Njeri in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

He slashed his stepdaughter in the arms when she attempted to shield her mother during the attack.

Wanjohi is reported to have taken his life after committing the heinous act.

Lari Sub-County Police Commander Adamson Furaha confirmed the incident and said the couple has been having frequent domestic wrangles.

“We had received reports that the couple had, of late, been having domestic problems. One of the relatives said that Wanjohi and Njeri had, on three occasions, reported their marital problems to the area chief for assistance,” Furaha said.

He slashed her in different parts of her body, including the head.

Wanjohi married Njeri after his first wife died a few years ago.

“He married Njeri when she was already a mother of a 16-year-old child,” the police boss said.

The couple’s teenage daughter was taken to the hospital and she is currently in stable condition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.