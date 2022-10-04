Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is undoubtedly the enigma of Kenya’s politics.

He is respected not only in Kenya but the world over due to his statesmanship and passion to serve the people. No wonder he was handpicked to oversee infrastructure development in Africa.

However, time may not be on his side owing to his advanced age. At 77, Raila could be staring at retirement from active politics.

According to sources, Raila could be grooming Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to take over from him when he exits the political stage.

The sources intimated that Raila has assigned Kalonzo to take all the duties of the Opposition in the country as well as the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance on whose ticket he vied for the presidency in the last election.

According to sources, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have agreed to retire and give Kalonzo a chance to prepare himself to face President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.