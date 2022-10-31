Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua may be looking for a loophole and excuse to dump her captain Raila Odinga and join President William Ruto’s Government.

This was revealed by Ruto’s friend and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa who argued that Karua’s latest statement leaves a lot to be desired.

While speaking to BBC in London recently, Karua said she does not recognize William Ruto as the president.

She maintained that their victory was deferred and insisted that she will explore all legal and constitutional avenues to ensure Ruto’s presidential victory is overturned.

“The law accepts him, not me. Our victory is deferred, but it’s coming home, and that is the message to everyone as we explore all legal and constitutional avenues,” Karua said.

However, speaking during an interview today, Barasa sensationally claimed that Karua’s remarks were aimed at finding her foot in the new regime.

“Martha Karua saying she does not recognize William Ruto as the president is a way of trying to find her foot in the government,” Kimilili MP said.

Nevertheless, the vocal legislator further maintained that there was no room for Azimio losers.

“We want the opposition to offer us wisdom on things that we think are good for this country, not things like Martha Karua saying she doesn’t recognize William Ruto as the President, that is a way of trying to find her foot in the government,” Didmus Barasa stated.

Barasa, a close ally of President William Ruto, instead said that Azimio poll losers to unite and be strong in putting the government on its toes.

Barasa’s remarks come just hours after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua insisted that the government of the day will not tap Azimio poll losers including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.