Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – A curious Kenyan has revealed how former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, used to deposit Sh 50 million per week when he was campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan identified as Kariuki wa Kinyanjui made the expose after Kanini Kega took to Twitter and posted that ‘if you have Sh 1 billion and spend Sh 100,000 per day it will take you 27 years to deplete the account.

“If you have 1 BILLION shillings and spend 100K per DAY it will take you 27 YEARS to deplete the account!” Kanini wrote on his Official Twitter page.

In response, Kinyanjui who appeared disturbed by Kanini’s post said the former MP used to deposit Sh 50 million per week and even KCB employees used to say” Pesa ya Kanini Imefika”

“During campaigns@kaninikega1 used to deposit around 50 million per week in a month in Thika KCB bank. They used to say pesa ya kanini imefika,” Kinyanjui wrote on his Twitter page.

Kanini, who was vying for the Kieni parliamentary seat on the Jubilee Party ticket, lost to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Antony Wainaina.

