Sunday, 16 October 2022 – Gladys Chania’s husband, George Mwangi, called his elder sister on Friday last week, 3 days before he was brutally murdered, and told her that he was not feeling okay.

The slain contractor reportedly sounded depressed when he called his sister and informed her that he was having issues with his wife.

He said he was feeling as if he was close to his death.

They talked for two minutes before he hung up.

“He sounded disturbed and we talked for less than two minutes and he hung up. What I remember him telling me is that ‘I am just depressed and I feel like I am close to my death,’” the sister said.

Police believe that Mwangi was killed on Monday, Utamaduni day.

He was killed at his palatial mansion in Thika and his body doused with acid.

His wife, who is the prime suspect in the murder, made a missing person report with regards to her husband at the Mwea Police Post in Gatundu.

It was allocated the OB number 18/11/10/2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.