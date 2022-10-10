Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 10, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, is the most powerful person in the president’s inner circle.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service organized by Farouk at Koilel Primary school in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, Nyoro said Farouk is a powerful man in Ruto’s inner circle.

He disclosed that one cannot access the president without the nod of Farouk who he described as swift in coordinating activities whenever the President is about to attend functions.

Nyoro said even Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cannot see Ruto without clearance from Farouk.

“Even Gachagua can’t see the president unless he gets clearance from Farouk,” Nyoro said

Farouk is a long-serving aide of Ruto and those who have worked with him describe him as a no-nonsense man who ensures the commander-in-chief is safe and he meets the right kind of people and not cartels or state house brokers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.