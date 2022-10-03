Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga yesterday skipped President William Ruto’s first-ever event as the President in her county.

Ruto was in Homa Bay to attend a church service at AIC among other things.

However, Wanga said she was unavailable to be with Ruto at the church event because she is away on official duty.

In a statement on her social media, Wanga noted that she had told the Head of State that she would not join him in the worship at AIC Church in Homa Bay town.

Nonetheless, she welcomed the president to Homa Bay County on behalf of the great people.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to The President on behalf of the great people of Homa Bay and request him to feel at home.”

“I am however out of the county on official duty and will therefore be unable to join HE for the church service and have communicated the same to His Excellency,” the Governor wrote.

She further assured President Ruto that Homa Bay residents will accord him a warm welcome.

“The people of Homa Bay have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive The President as he visits to pray with us. Karibu sana.”

In the statement, Wanga indicated that she is currently in Mombasa County.

The Sunday service marked President William Ruto’s first visit to the Nyanza region since assuming office in September.

