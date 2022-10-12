Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has today withdrawn the Sh19 million graft case against former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Jumwa was nominated to the Public Service and Gender docket by President William Ruto.

Before her appointment, Jumwa was facing a murder charge and a Sh19 million graft case.

The Public Service and Gender Cabinet nominee was officially charged in court with the two cases.

She was accused of alleged embezzlement of CDF funds.

Jumwa is among the unveiled 22 Cabinet nominees that Ruto hopes will help him implement the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

The Constitution requires that they must all be vetted by the National Assembly before they are allowed to assume office as part of the requirements to enforce ethics and integrity.

However, some of the President’s nominees face charges, including murder, rape, and corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.