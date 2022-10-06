Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – The fate of Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, now hangs in the balance thanks to his appetite for stealing from the government.

This is after the court ordered him to pay a whopping Ksh1 billion or spend 67 years in jail due to corruption.

In the order issued by High Court Judge Esther Maina on Thursday, she dismissed Waluke’s appeal contesting a ruling where he was sentenced over a Ksh297 million scandal involving the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), which President William Ruto is very keen on in his broader agenda to spur Agriculture in the country.

Surprisingly, this comes even as cases for those allied to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza have been collapsing one by one ever since the president’s inauguration.

Should Waluke, who is associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio, fail to pay the fine, he will lose his seat and a subsequent by-election will be held to replace him.

According to Article 99 (2) (g) of the Constitution, a lawmaker is liable to lose the seat if he or she is subjected to imprisonment of at least six months.

Notably, this only applies if the MP in question has exhausted all forms of the possibility of appeal or review of the respective sentence.

