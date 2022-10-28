Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – President William Ruto has disappointed many hustlers who overwhelmingly voted for him with the hope that he will reduce the cost of living which includes bringing down the prices of unga and fuel.

However, since taking over office, Ruto has done nothing to reduce unga and fuel prices as he promised during campaigns. In fact, he has even increased them by removing the subsidy programme which was introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

So dire is the situation that hustlers have turned to Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to beg for his help.

Yesterday, a financially starved Ruto supporter by the name of Isaac Wacira was turned into a laughingstock after he literally begged Raila for a tiny share of his millions lying idle in government, saying things are tough for him ever since the man from Sugoi took power.

“Si Raila anipee hiyo pesa kama haitumii,” Wacira begged.

However, this has attracted a barrage of attacks from Raila’s supporters who have told Wachira to go ask Ruto to help him since he never supported Baba when he needed him.

Raila is among the people who have billions of shillings lying idle as unclaimed assets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.