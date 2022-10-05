Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – Residents of the upmarket Karen estate in Nairobi are in shock after a 41-year-old man killed his 77-year-old mother.

According to a police report, the elderly woman, identified as Miriam Okongo Ouma, died as a result of injuries inflicted on her body after her son physically assaulted her.

A fight between the deceased woman and her son is said to have ensued when she questioned him why he was burning her clothes in the family’s compound.

He overpowered her and pinned her down on the burning pile of clothes.

She was rescued by neighbours who responded to screams and rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries three days later.

Neighbours revealed that she had refused to record a statement in a nearby police station in a bid to protect her killer son.

Police arrested her son after she died.

He is expected to be charged with murder.

The suspect is said to be a drug addict.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.