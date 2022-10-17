Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – There was drama at Kabete Police Station on Sunday night after a police officer opened fire and threatened to shoot anyone in his vicinity.

The distressed police officer, identified as Steve Mutai, who is in charge of the armory at the station, is said to have armed himself with an AK47 rifle which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

He stationed himself at the main gate where he was preventing in and out movement of the station.

He discharged two rounds of special ammunition in the process.

The officer appeared violent and was shouting at anyone who dared to enter or leave the station.

His fellow police officers tried to disarm him as he shouted and threatened to commit murder.

He was later subdued and disarmed.

“The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the station ordered him to surrender the rifle but he failed to obey everything he was told. He was later subdued and disarmed,” a police report read in part.

The AK47 rifle which was loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the distressed officer.

His name has been forwarded to the Internal department of the National Police Service (NPS) with the aim of taking action against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.