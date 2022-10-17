Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – A Kenyan family is mourning their kin who died in Saudi Arabia under mysterious circumstances and his vital organs harvested.

The deceased, identified as Edward Gathungu, left his hostel for the market and did not return.

After 10 days, his friends were informed that he had been admitted in hospital in critical condition.

When they went to visit him, they found that he was already dead and his vital organs were missing.

Edward, a father of two, had not complained of any sickness before he disappeared.

Among the viral organs that were missing from his body include kidneys and eyes.

According to sources, organ harvesting is a very lucrative business in the Middle East and such cases are rampant.

The victim might have been kidnapped and his vital organs harvested before being dumped in the hospital.

Below is a heart-breaking video of the deceased Kenyan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.