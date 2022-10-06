Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 06 October 2022 – Former Miss Kenya Rachel Mbuki has accused Vera Sidika of getting illegal butt injections in a hotel room and lying about the costs of the booty enhancement surgery.

The former beauty queen said that when Vera claimed that she was in Beverly Hills getting a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), she was probably in a hotel room getting illegal butt injections from a quack.

“Vera Sidika needs to be honest with people. The type of side effects she’s highlighting only happen to people who had illegal butt injections where they inject silicone or biopolymers,” Rachel said.

“That means that when she was saying she was in Beverly Hills getting a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), she was probably in a hotel somewhere getting illegal butt injections,” she added.

Mbuki said the Brazilian Butt Lift process is safe since fat is transferred from a different part of the body to the booty but illegal butt injections that Vera probably got lead to health complications.

“If she had a BBL, there would have been no health risks after all this time. All she would have to do was to lose weight to reduce it as the Kardashians did. If your illegal butt injections put your health at risk, don’t then start intentionally stigmatizing surgery dolls that did it correctly and paid good money to have it done the right way because now you don’t have the body you used to,” she added.

