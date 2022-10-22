Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A South African man, Themba Tom Ntuli, has bragged about marrying a ‘rare breed’ in an era where independent, educated women see ‘serving as oppression.’

According to Tuli, his wife, Karlego Thando, always serves his food with tray and asks if he needs anything before sitting down.

“My wife never serves me food without a tray! She, without fail everyday, ask me if id like to eat on the dining table or on the couch, she then brings me food where i am. I have also noticed that she asks me if I need anything else before she sits down. In an era where independent educated women see serving as oppression, I must say that I have married a rare breed.” he wrote.