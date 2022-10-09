Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Sharon Osbourne has said she wants the money she donated to the Black Lives Matter movement back.

The former “The Talk” co-host agreed with Kanye West about Black Lives Matter being a “scam” when TMZ asked her about the rapper’s White Lives Matter T-shirt.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back, please,” she told a reporter.

Osbourne, 69, did not specify why she wanted a refund, but she did express confusion surrounding the outrage over West’s headline-making shirt at his fashion show.

She said: “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture. Everybody matters, don’t they?”

Osbourne also said West, 45, shouldn’t be cancelled over his actions and instead encouraged people to ignore him if they don’t like him.

“Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music,” she said. “Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that.”

“Leave him alone.”