Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – An oppressed staffer has blown the lid off an active sexual affair between two colleagues at Car and General Kenya PLC, a leading supplier of automotive, construction and industrial engineering products.

Writing to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the source who requested anonymity, revealed that the illicit workplace romance involves a junior and senior employee in the accounts department.

The relationship is reported to be working in favour of the young female accountant, who has kept the job on the sole ground of dropping her pants for the boss.

She is now poised to receive an unwarranted promotion in the coming days.

This has greatly stifled the career progression of her frustrated colleagues.

The message reads.

“Hi Cyprian, please hide my identity.

I WANT TO EXPOSE THE SEX SCANDALS AT CAR AND GENERAL HEAD OFFICE, INDUSTRIAL AREA.

My colleagues at Car and General Head Office at Industrial Area.

They work in the Accounts Department, Stock Accounts.

Ann Nyambura and Boniface Mwanzia have been having sex so that Ann can maintain her job.

Ann is a junior Accountant, and Boniface Mwanzia is her boss.

She was recently confirmed, and she now wants another promotion.

We cannot keep on working hard, yet, Ann Nyambura gets her promotion in bed by having sex with her boss, Boniface Mwanzia.

Boniface Mwanzia also favours her a lot at work.

This sex scandal MUST END.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.